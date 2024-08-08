Infrastructure facility suffers damage in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 8. /TASS/. An infrastructure facility came under a drone attack in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"An FPV drone attacked an infrastructure facility in the village of Borisovka in the Borisovsky District, damaging the building’s windows and canopy," he wrote on Telegram.

Another Ukrainian drone exploded near a private house in the village of Cheremoshnoye in the Belgorodsky District, shattering its windows and damaging its facade and a gas pipeline. "Emergency teams are working at the sites of the attacks," the governor added.