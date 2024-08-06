Three children injured, one dead in car crash in Russia’s south — Emergencies service

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Three children sustained injuries and another one died in a traffic accident in the Russian southern city of Armavir, the press office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to earlier reports from the local crisis management center, the accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the 178th kilometer of the R-217 Caucasus federal highway near the city of Armavir, where a truck, a car and a minivan collided.

"According to our recently updated information about the traffic accident in the Krasnodar Region, 11 people were injured, including three children. Two people, including a child, died," the statement reads.

The reported casualties in the traffic accident were riding in a Mercedes minivan that carried 17 passengers, while a passenger car had five passengers on its board.

According to previous reports, a criminal case was initiated on charges of violating road traffic regulations that led to the death of one or more people (part 5, article 264 of the Russian Criminal Code).