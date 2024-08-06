Two dead, 11 injured after traffic accident in Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Two people died and 11 more were injured in a traffic accident in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service said.

"A truck, a passenger car, and a minibus collided in Armavir. According to preliminary data, eleven people were injured. Two more died. They were trapped inside the car and retrieved by rescuers," it said.

According the local rescue service, five of those injured are children. A child and an adult, who were in the passenger car, died.

The accident occurred in the 178th kilometer of the R-217 Caucasus federal highway near Armavir. There were 17 people in the Mercedes minibus and five - in the passenger car.