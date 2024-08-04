Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops

BELGOROD, August 4. /TASS/. Three settlements in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region were attacked by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Three settlements in our region came under attacks by Ukrainian troops. No one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, a social facility and a bus were damaged in the city of Shebekino. A drone dropped an explosive device near a single-family house in the village of Borki, damaging the fence. A drone damaged the building of an agricultural company in the village of Petrovka.