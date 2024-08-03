Sixth Ukrainian drone downed over Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses have destroyed the sixth Ukrainian drone over the borderline Belgorod Region on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It was reported about drones being destroyed at 7:40 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:40 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. GMT respectively).

"On August 3, 2024 at about 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT), the Kiev regime’s another attempt to carry out a terrorist attack, using fixed-wing UAVs, against facilities inside the Russian Federation was foiled. The on-duty air defense systems destroyed the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle in the skies over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.