Three people injured in another Ukrainian attack on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have again opened fire on the town of Shebekino in the borderline Belgorod Region, injuring three civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the telegram channel.

"After the second shelling attack on Shebekino, two people were injured: a man sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg and a woman has a shrapnel wound to her left shin. <…> It was also reported about a woman injured in a ‘kamikaze’ drone attack on a private house in the village of Berezovka in the Borisovo district. An ambulance is taking the woman with concussion to Belgorod’s City Hospital No. 2," he wrote.

According to the governor, a house caught fire in Shebekino after the attack. The fire was extinguished by a firefighting brigade. Windows were smashed in four more houses, their roofs and facades were damaged, and a car was hit with shrapnel.