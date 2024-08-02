Death toll due to bridge collapse in China reach 38 — TV

BEIJING, August 2. /TASS/. At least 38 people died and 24 more gone missing in the Province of Shaanxi as a result of the bridge collapse on July 19, China Central Television said.

The emergency occurred on a motorway in Shangluo city and was caused by flood, according to its data. Twenty-five motor vehicles fell into a river, as provisionally calculated.

More than 3,400 people were mobilized for the search and rescue operation lasting for a fortnight. Searching for missing people is complicated by the mountain landscape, quick river current and sludge buildup in a nearby water reservoir.