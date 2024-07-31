Death toll from landslides in southern India reaches 163

NEW DELHI, July 31. /TASS/. The death toll from landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala has increased to 163, The Times of India newspaper reported, citing the state health department’s data.

Earlier, it was reported that 140 people had died.

So far, 196 people have been affected and 98 residents are missing. Wednesday has been declared a mourning day in Kerala.

On Tuesday night, 3 landslides occurred within 4 hours after 500 millimeters of precipitation fell down in two days in Wayanad district in the northeast of Kerala. The search and rescue operation continues, the servicemen are involved in it, as well as the air force equipment and search dogs. Many houses were demolished, roads and a bridge were destroyed in Wayanad district.

Ratish Nair, Honorary Consul of Russia in India, told TASS that the information about the dead or affected foreign citizens, including Russians, has not been received.