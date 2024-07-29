Karelia dam break leaves one killed, preliminary reports say

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. At least one person was killed as a temporary dam broke at the White Sea-Baltic Canal in northwest Russia’s Karelia on Monday morning, the regional public committee on population activity and security said, citing preliminary information.

"Early this morning, the temporary (sand) dam at the 11th lock of the White Sea-Baltic Canal in the Segezha municipality broke. <...> Three houses were destroyed as settlements located near the 11th lock and the Baltiysky horticultural non-commercial partnership were flooded. According to preliminary information, one person was killed, and nine others have been injured, of which seven, including three children, have been rescued," the statement reads. According to it, two women are missing.

The relief effort is ongoing.

Authorities in the Segezha municipality reported an incident between the canal’s 10th and 11th locks at 6:34 a.m. Moscow time (3:34 a.m. GMT - TASS). Local officials said on VKontakte that a state of emergency had been declared there. As many as 20 people have been evacuated from the site.