Electric power station in Russia’s Oryol Region damaged by drone attack

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Two fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been shot down over the Glazunovsky District in the Oryol Region with a local electric power plant sustaining damage, regional head Andrey Klychkov said.

"Friends, tonight two enemy UAVs were taken down in the Glazunovsky District. There are no casualties, however, there is damage to the local electric power station," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor specified that first responders and law enforcement officials are working on site.