Civilian dies in Ukrainian drone attack on car in DPR

DONETSK, July 28. /TASS/. A civilian died as a result of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack on a passenger car in the village of Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"According to the latest information about civilian casualties in the republic’s settlements, a man born in 1977 was killed in a kamikaze drone attack on a car in the settlement of Yelenovka," it said.

According to the mission, a multi-apartment house in Donetsk was damaged as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attack.