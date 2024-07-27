Twenty houses in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region flooded after dam collapse

CHELYABINSK, July 27. /TASS/. Twenty houses in a village in Russia's Chelyabinsk region have been flooded after the dam of the local reservoir collapsed, the Emergencies Ministry reported.

"The water has completely left the settlement. A total of twenty houses in the village of Kiolim were affected. Now they (rescuers - TASS) are removing garbage," the press service said.

The water after the collapse of the dam on the Kialim reservoir flooded only one settlement, did not reach the others, the ministry added.

Earlier, the authorities reported that the water may flood several settlements located along the course of water movement.