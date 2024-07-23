Drone drops explosive charge next to apartment building in Belgorod region — governor

BELGOROD, July 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has sent a drone to drop an explosive charge near an apartment building in the town of Graivoron in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the town of Graivoron, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive charge near an apartment building. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the governor wrote on Telegram.

"Windows were smashed in one of the apartments. Damage reports are being verified," he added.