Multi-apartment house in Belgorod Region partially destroyed after Ukrainian drone attack

BELGOROD, July 23. /TASS/. A multi-apartment house was partially destroyed after a Ukrainian drone attack on a village in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Several settlements were attacked by Ukrainian drones. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt. <…> An FPV drone attacked the village of Krasnoye, wrecking a roof in a single-family house. A two-storey multi-apartment house was partially destroyed in the village of Novopetrova after being hit by a drone," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Two cars were damaged in the city of Shebekino after a drone dropped an explosive device.