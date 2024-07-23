Ukrainian drones attack ferry in Krasnodar Region port, there are casualties — governor

KRASNODAR, July 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked a ferry in the Krasnodar Region’s Kavkaz port, there are casualties and a fatality, regional governor Venyamin Kondratyev said.

"The Kiev regime has once again attempted to carry out a terrorist act on the territory of the Krasnodar Region. This morning the drones attacked a ferry in the port of Kavkaz. Unfortunately, there are casualties and a fatality among the crew members and port employees," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor also said that a fire had broken out as a result of the attack. Emergency services were working at the scene to extinguish it.

Emergency services earlier reported that one Russian citizen was killed and five others were injured in the Ukrainian drone attack.