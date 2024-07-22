Firefighters extinguish fire at Krasnodar Region’s oil refinery hit by falling UAV debris

KRASNODAR, July 22. /TASS/. The fire that broke out at the Tuapse oil refinery after the debris of a drone fell on it has been extinguished, the operational headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar Region reported.

"The fire was extinguished at 8:01 a.m. Moscow time [5:01 a.m. GMT]," the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Tuapse oil refinery was ablaze on an area of 50 square meters and 31 units of equipment and 91 firefighters were working to put it out. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.