MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. A village in the Kharkov Region was shelled by Ukrainian troops who used cluster munitions, no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vitaly Ganchev, said.

"Ukrainian armed units used cluster munitions during a shelling attack on the village of Bogdanovsloye. They hit the central part of the village. Luckily, no one was hurt. Several houses were damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.