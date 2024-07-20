Ukrainian military’s shelling leaves seven civilians injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 20. /TASS/.Seven civilians have suffered injuries in the Ukrainian miitary’s shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Four people suffered shrapnel injuries after a munition fell on an industrial facility, while another woman was injured when a projectile hit an apartment building. All of them were taken to Shebekino Central District Hospital where doctors are providing them with the necessary treatment. Another two people - a man who suffered injuries to his arms and stomach and a woman with barotrauma - were rushed to City Hospital No. 2 in the city of Belgorod," he wrote on Telegram.