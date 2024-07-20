Energy facilities in three Ukrainian damage suffer damage

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Energy facilities have suffered damage in three Ukrainian regions, the Ukrenergo state energy grid operator said.

Last night, explosions hit "the facilities of the operator’s energy transmission system in the Poltava, Sumy and Chernigov regions," Ukrenergo said.

As a result, "industrial sites and households lost power in a number of districts in the Poltava and Chernigov regions." As of Saturday morning, power supplies to most customers were restored but emergency repairs continue.

The Ukrainian media reported that an energy facility had been damaged in the city of Konotop in the northern Sumy Region.

Air raid sirens went off and blasts were reported in several regions of Ukraine on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday.