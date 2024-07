KRASNODAR, July 19. /TASS/. The fire area in the Tuapse Forestry in the region of Kuban increased twofold to 3.2 hectares, the press service of the Main Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies for the Krasnodar Region told TASS.

The regional Ministry of Natural Resources reported the forest fire on the area of 1.5 hectares earlier.

"[The fire area expanded to] 3.2 hectares, the press service informed.

Professionals are trying now to contain the fire outbreak.