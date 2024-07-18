Policeman in Paris wounded in knife attack

PARIS, July 18. /TASS/. A knife-wielding assailant wounded a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, before he was neutralized, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"A policeman was attacked in the 8th district of Paris after arriving on a call from officers that were guarding a store. The perpetrator was immediately neutralized by the police officers that were providing security," he said.

According to BFMTV, police were called by the guards of a Louis Vuitton boutique, who asked for help with an "undesirable person." When policemen arrived at the store, the man pulled out a knife and tried to run away. During the chase, he turned around and attacked one of the policemen.

The documents found on the suspect showed he is a 27-years-old foreigner legally residing in France.