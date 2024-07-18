Air India plane heading to San Francisco makes emergency landing in Russia

KRASNOYARSK, July 18. /TASS/. An Air India airplane flying from Delhi to San Francisco made an emergency landing in Krasnoyarsk, an airport spokesperson told TASS.

"It landed without any difficulties. It is already being parked," the person said.

The landing was requested after the triggering of a smoke sensor.

According to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, there were no signs of fire or smoke on board the Boeing 777. The airliner taxied to the parking lot on its own. According to preliminary data, there are 243 passengers onboard the plane.