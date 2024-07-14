15 Ukrainian drones shot down over Kursk Region during day

KURSK, July 14. /TASS/. Fifteen Ukrainian drones were shot down in border area of Russia’s Kursk Region during the day, the region’s acting governor, Alexey Smirnov said.

"Fifteen Ukrainian drones were jammed or shot down with the use of firearms and electronic warfare means during the day," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the acting governor, power supplies were cut to several the settlements after a drone attack. Drone attacks caused fires near several villages, which were promptly extinguished. A drone damaged a passenger car in the village of Tetkino.

Around 30 settlement in the Kursk Region came under drone and shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops during the day, he added.