Russian Investigative Committee to look into Friday’s air crash near Moscow

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Friday’s aircraft accident outside Moscow will be investigated by the central office of the Russian Investigative Committee, a law enforcement officer told TASS.

"The Investigative Committee’s Central Office will probe the air crash in the Moscow Region," the officer said.

Criminal investigators are already working at the site of the crash, the officer added.

On Friday afternoon, a Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ 100) owned by the Gazpromavia Aviation Company took to the skies after an overhaul at the Lukhovitsy plant heading to Vnukovo Airport, but crashed in a forest near the village of Bolshoye Karasevo in the Kolomna urban district outside Moscow. The three crew members who were on board died.