Flight recorders of crashed SSJ 100 found — Russian aviation authority’s head

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The flight recorders of the SSJ 100 plane that crashed near Moscow have been recovered, Federal Air Transport Agency Head Dmitry Yadrov told the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"The black boxes, so-called flight recorders, have been found during the search and rescue operation," he said.

Yadrov said that an investigation is being carried out together with the law enforcement agencies and a commission established by the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC). In addition, he told the Rossiya-24 television channel that the plane was flying in accordance with the flight plan (which must be submitted to air traffic control authorities and coordinated by them).

On Friday afternoon, a Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ 100) owned by the Gazprom Avia company took to the skies after an overhaul at the Lukhovitsy plant heading to Vnukovo Airport, but crashed in the Kolomna urban district near Moscow. The exact crash site is a forest area near the village of Bolshoye Karasevo, and there is no threat to local people. The three crew members who were on board died.