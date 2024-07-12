Superjet crashed from altitude of 900 meters in Moscow region — emergencies services

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The crew of the Superjet plane that crashed from an altitude of 900 meters in the Moscow Region contacted air traffic controllers for the last time four minutes after the takeoff, a spokesman for the emergencies services said.

"The plane took off at 2:51 p.m. Moscow time (11:52 a.m. GMT). The last radio contact with the airport’s air traffic controller took place at 4:56 p.m. Moscow time. According to preliminary data, the plane was at an altitude of 900 meters," the spokesman said.

The plane crashed near the city of Kolomna in the Moscow Region. There was a crew of three aboard. All of them died in the crash. The pilots directed the plane away from residential houses, thus avoiding casualties and damage on the ground.

According to the aviation services, the aircraft commander, Yevgeny Bulavko, was an experienced pilot. The other crew members were pilot Maxim Lukmanov and flight attendant Vladislav Kharlamov.