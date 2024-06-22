Energodar's power supply restored after Ukrainian attack on Raduga substation

MELITOPOL, June 22. /TASS/. The power supply to Energodar has been fully restored after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Raduga substation, the mayor of the city Eduard Senovoz said.

"The power supply to Energodar has been fully restored after the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Raduga substation. Repairs to the transformer damaged during the attack have been completed," he said.

It was reported earlier that the Ukrainian forces attacked the Raduga substation. As a result of the attack, power outages occurred in Energodar and at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant facilities.