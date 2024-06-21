Energy, water supply outages hit Energodar, no casualties after Ukrainian strike — mayor

MELITOPOL, June 21. /TASS/. Most neighborhoods of the city of Energodar, the home city to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), are cut off energy and water supply as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Raduga substation, however there were no casualties, Mayor Eduard Senovoz said.

"As a result of the drone attack, the city’s second substation has been damaged. It is the only operating substation that is providing the city with electricity after the Luch substation was destroyed on June 19. There were no casualties. Now, most of the city is experiencing energy and water supply outages," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Yevgenia Yashina, spokeswoman for the ZNPP, told TASS that after the strike on the city’s second substation which had taken out one of the two transformers, only two neighborhoods in Energodar had electricity.

It is the second attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Energodar’s energy infrastructure in recent days. On June 19, four Ukrainian drones destroyed the Luch substation, which triggered energy and water supply outages in the city lasting several hours. On June 21, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the damage sustained by the Luch substation had a direct impact on nuclear safety and security.