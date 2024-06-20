Gale winds knock down over 700 trees in Moscow, 300 cars damaged

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Severe gale winds knocked down more than 700 trees in Moscow on Thursday, damaging around 300 vehicles, the Russian capital’s authorities said.

"Downpours and winds of up to 22 meters per second hit the Russian capital today," the Moscow City Services Center quoted Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov as saying on its Telegram channel. "More than 700 cases of fallen trees have been reported, over 300 vehicles were damaged. A sufficient number of workers and equipment have been dispatched to deal with the aftermath. Fallen trees are being sawn and removed, damaged constructions are being dismantled."

The deputy mayor said all vital city infrastructure is operating as normal in the Russian capital.

The unfavorable weather warning will remain in force in the Russian capital until Friday.