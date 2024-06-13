Two men of Russian origin detained in US on charges of evading trade restrictions

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. Two US citizens of Russian origin were detained in the United States on charges of bypassing US laws on sanctions, the US Department of Justice said.

"Two Russia-Born US citizens [were] arrested for conspiring to send $500,000 worth of luxury goods to Russia," the department said in a statement.

The charges were filed against Sergey Nefedov, 40, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Mark Shumovich, 35, of Bellevue, Washington.

The Department of Justice claimed the two attempted to illegally export nearly half a million dollars’ worth of snowmachines and associated parts from the United States to Russia.

"Between at least March 2022 and May 2023, Nefedov and Shumovich conspired with individuals doing business in Russia and Hong Kong to evade the US export restrictions that were imposed on luxury goods to Russia," the statement says.