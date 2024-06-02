One dead, two injured as two planes collide in midair during air show in Portugal

MADRID, June 2. /TASS/. One person died and two others got injured as two planes collided in midair at the Beja Air Show in Portugal, CNN Portugal reported.

One of these two planes crashed while the other one landed safely. The man who died in the accident was a Spanish national.

According to the television channel, the air show was cancelled.

The planes belong to the Yakstars aerobatic team of Portuguese and Spanish pilots who operate Yak-52 planes designed in the former Soviet Union. Yakstars is one of the largest civil aviation aerobatic teams.