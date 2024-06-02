Three civilians wounded in Ukraine’s drone attack on village in Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Three civilians were wounded in the Belgorod Region as a result of Ukraine’s drone attack, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Our air defense system shot down several aerial targets over the village of Voznesenovka. Three civilians were hurt in an explosion of munitions that fell down from the drones. They were taken to hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, one woman is in critical condition, being wounded in the belly. The other two, a man and a woman, are in condition of medium gravity.

Six single-family houses in the village were damaged.