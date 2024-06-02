Eight civilians wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attacks on DPR during past day

DONETSK, June 2. /TASS/. Eight civilians were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops during the day, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"Eight residents of the republic were wounded today as a result of Ukraine’s aggression," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to Pushilin, twenty-one residential houses were damaged in Makeyevka, Gorlovka, and Panteleimonovka, as well as an administrative building in Gorlovka and the Silur plant’s production infrastructure in Khartsyzsk.

"Twenty-four shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported, with 53 rounds being fired. The enemy used HIMARS and 155mm artillery systems, including using cluster munitions, and a combat drone," he added.