Filling station in Belgorod Region attacked by two Ukrainian kamikaze drones

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. A filling station in the Belgorod Region was attacked by two Ukrainian kamikaze drones, no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Two kamikaze drones attacked a filling station in the village of Golovchino, damaging the entryway to the station’s building, a fuel filling column and a car. No one was hurt thanks to the sand bag fences," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, another drone fell down and exploded near a single-family house in this village, breaking the windows and damaging the fence. Apart from that, the blast caused fire to dry grass. The fire was promptly extinguished.

Apart from that, a drone dropped an explosive device on a car parked near a multi-apartment house in the village of Bezymeno.