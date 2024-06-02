GENICHESK, June 2. /TASS/. A filling station in the Kherson Region was attacked by a Ukrainian drone, head of the Kakhovka municipality Pavel Filipchuk said.

"The Ukrainian Nazi target civilian facilities. Today, they attacked filling stations. Zelensky and his bandits from the Ukrainian army are seeking to eliminate the civilian population, paralyze social life. They are hampering the work of ambulances, utilities services, public transport," he wrote on his Telegram channel and posted a photo of a drone attack on a filling station.

Luckily, no one was hurt, a spokesman for the local administration told TASS.