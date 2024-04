TYUMEN, April 23. /TASS/. The level of water in the Tobol River near the village of Korkino in the Tyumen Region rose by 144 cm in the past 24 hours, the local administration reported.

"As of 8:00 a.m. (6:00 a.m. Moscow time) the level of water in the Tobol River near the village of Korkino was 714 cm, up by 144 cm in 24 hours," the report said.

The water level near the village of Uporovo rose by 56 cm to 550 cm, according to the report.