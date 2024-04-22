Damage to TV tower in Kharkov causes problems with digital TV signal

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Interruptions with the digital television signal have begun in Kharkov due to damage to a television infrastructure facility, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the military administration of the Kharkov Region has said.

"A television infrastructure facility in Kharkov. At this moment there are interruptions with the digital television signal," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian media resource Strana has published a photo of a damaged TV tower, as well as a video of its destruction. According to the media outlet, it is a TV tower in Kharkov.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported an explosion in Kharkov. Then there followed a confirmation from the city’s mayor, Igor Terekhov. At that moment an air alert has been announced there.