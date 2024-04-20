Ukrainian shelling kills pregnant woman in Russia’s Belgorod Region — governor

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A pregnant woman has been killed in a Ukrainian shelling attack on the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A pregnant woman passing along the street suffered heavy shrapnel wounds. <...> Doctors did their best to save the mother and her child but unfortunately, the woman and her unborn baby died. <...> Another three people sustained wounds," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor added that the attack had shattered the windows of several houses and damaged their facades and roofs. Two cars were also damaged.