Water in Kurgan above dam, breaking records

KURGAN, April 18. /TASS/. The water level in the Tobol River in Kurgan rose above ten meters and broke maximums reached in 1994, Governor of the Kurgan Region Vadim Shumkov said.

Water is above the dam that is protecting the city. Evacuation of local residents is underway.

More than 100 employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies are fencing the shores and filling the least reliable dam segments.

More than 2,000 residential houses and almost 3,400 country houses in the region are exposed to flood. The Kurgan airport continues its operations so far.