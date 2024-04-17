Water level in Kurgan to hit historical maximum in few days

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The level of flood waters in Kurgan is expected to reach ten meters in the nearest future, which is a historical maximum, Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov said at the Russian president's meeting with members of the government.

"Regarding the Kurgan Region, the flood waters have come to the city of Kurgan. In the coming days, we await maximum water levels. According to forecasts, they will reach ten meters, which is a historical maximum," he said.

The government of the Kurgan Region has arranged the work on providing financial assistance to the victims in the emergency zone. "Almost 14,000 people were evacuated in advance, with almost 2,000 children among them. We have deployed 18 temporary accommodation centers with a capacity of over 5,000 places," the minister added.