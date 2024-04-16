Water level in Ural River drops by 26 cm in Orenburg Region in past day

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The water level in the Ural River in the Orenburg Region has dropped by 26 centimeters over the past 24 hours, but is still above the dangerous mark, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations told TASS.

"In the Orenburg region, the water level in the Ural River has dropped by 26 centimeters over the day, but still remains well above the dangerous mark; the depth of the river now is more than 11 meters," it reported.

The emergencies ministry also noted that its officers were providing targeted assistance to residents of Orenburg and checking on those who refused to be evacuated and stayed in the partially flooded houses.

"In total, about 2,000 people were evacuated in Orenburg. Specialists are monitoring and patrolling the territories in the flood zone round the clock. In Orenburg, more than 5,500 houses remain partially flooded, while across the region - the figure is over 14,000. Water has left about 1,000 residential buildings in the past 24 hours," the ministry added.

The spring flood in the Orenburg Region this year has become the strongest on record. A federal emergency was declared there.