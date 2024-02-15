Death toll in Ukrainian attack on Belgorod climbs to seven — Russian Health Ministry

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The death toll following the recent Ukrainian armed forces strike on Belgorod has climbed to seven with 18 people wounded, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry told reporters.

"According to the most recent data, seven people, including one child, were killed in the shelling attack. Eighteen people, including four children, sustained wounds. Four of them received outpatient treatment, 14 people have been hospitalized in various conditions, they are receiving all necessary aid," the agency said in a statement.

The press service also noted that getting aid to those injured in the attack is under the direct supervision of Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

Ukraine’s armed forces shelled civilian facilities in Belgorod on Thursday afternoon. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense systems destroyed 14 RM-70 Vampire MLRS rockets over the territory of the borderline Belgorod Region.