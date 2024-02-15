Six people killed, 17 wounded in Ukrainian attack on Belgorod — Russian Ministry of Health

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Six people were killed after Ukrainian troops attacked the city of Belgorod, and 17 more were injured, Alexey Kuznetsov, assistant to the Russian minister of health told journalists.

"Six people were killed, including a child, when the Ukrainian armed forces shelled a shopping center in Belgorod. Another 17, with four children among them, suffered wounds of varying severity," he said.

Kuznetsov added that telehealth consultations with federal medical institutions of the health ministry have been organized. In addition, a team of specialists from federal centers has been sent to Belgorod upon instructions of Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

Ukrainian armed forces shelled civilian facilities in Belgorod on Thursday afternoon. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense systems destroyed 14 RM-70 Vampire MLRS rockets over the territory of the borderline Belgorod Region.