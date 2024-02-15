Fire in Izvestia Hall building in downtown Moscow extinguished

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The fire in the yard of the Izvestia Hall building in downtown Moscow has been put out, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"At 10:04 a.m. [Moscow time] (7:04 a.m. GMT - TASS) the fire in Moscow was extinguished. There is no information about casualties," the press service said.

Earlier, it was reported that the open fire had been eliminated.

The fire in downtown Moscow broke out in the morning of February 15. Initially, its area was 800 square meters, later it grew to 1,500 square meters. It was ranked as a category three fire on the five-point severity scale. Thanks to the firefighters, the fire did not spread to the Izvestia Hall building itself. The fire engulfed three buildings in the yard area, and one of them collapsed.