Russian national pleads guilty in US court to military export control violations

NEW YORK, February 12. /TASS/. Russian-Canadian national Kristina Puzyreva pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy in a scheme to send components used in unnamed aerial vehicles, guided missile systems and other weapons to sanctioned entities in Russia, the US Department of Justice said.

According to the agency, "the components shipped in violation of export control and sanctions laws were later found in Russian weapons platforms and signals intelligence equipment in Ukraine." Puzyreva faces up to twenty years in prison.

In late October, charges in the case were also brought against Russian-Canadian national Nikolay Goltsev and Russian-Tajik national Salimdzhon Nasriddinov.