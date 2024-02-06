Unknown person throws suspicious bag into Russian consulate’s territory in Sydney

SYDNEY, February 6. /TASS/. An unknown man has thrown a suspicious bag into the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Sydney, the Russian diplomatic mission told TASS.

"An unknown person approached the fence of the Russian Consulate General in Sydney at about 11:00 a.m. local time [GMT midnight - TASS] and threw a sport bag over it to the territory. Employees of the Consulate General immediately phoned the police and stopped visits of citizens for security purposes," the diplomatic mission informed.

Police officers cordoned the street and called specialists for further investigation. According to data of the New South Wales police, the content of the bag does not pose any threat.

The Consulate General resumed normal operation after the incident, the diplomatic mission told TASS later. "The consular department is functioning normally," it added.