MELITOPOL, February 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces repelled Ukraine’s attack on the settlement of Rozovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the local emergencies services said.

"At about 12:45 Moscow time (9:45 a.m. GMT), Russian air defense systems repelled Ukraine’s attack on Rozovka," the spokesman said, adding that no casualties or damage were reported.