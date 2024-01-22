Fire in Novatek’s terminal extinguished — official

ST. PETERSBURG, January 22. /TASS/. The fire occurred at the terminal of Novatek company in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region, was extinguished, head of the Kingiseppsky District Administration Yury Zapalatsky said on the Telegram channel.

"The fire was completely extinguished. Firefighting efforts at the Novatek’s terminal are completed," he wrote.

The fire broke out at the terminal in the port of Ust-Luga at night on January 21. The fire affected one tank and a liquefied natural gas transfer pump. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.