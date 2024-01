BEIJING, January 22. /TASS/. A landslide in southwestern China's rural Yunnan province covered houses and buried 44 people, China's Central television reported.

According to the agency, the emergency occurred near the city of Zhaotong at 05:51 a.m. Beijing time (00:51 Moscow time).

The authorities have mobilized more than 40 units of special equipment and over 200 emergency personnel to search for those missing.