Ukrainian forces shell settlement in Kursk Region, no residents hurt — Governor

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the settlement of Vishnevo in the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region, Governor Roman Starovoyt said on his Telegram channel, adding that windows in the local school were shattered by the explosion.

"This evening, Ukraine shelled the settlement of Vishnevo, Belovsky District. No residents were hurt. The explosion shattered windows in gym dining halls of the local school," Starovoyt said.

The governor promised to begin repairs as soon as the situation allows it.